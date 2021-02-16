Oahe Electric urges customers to cut back on power usage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– This morning, Oahe Electric Cooperative in Blunt turned to their Facebook page to warn customers about possible rolling blackouts and asked them to limit as much power as possible to help prevent a total blackout.

“Right now its kind of a wait and see in our area,” Jordan Lamb, General Manager of Oahe Electric said. “A lot of the issues are impacting a pretty large area, a 14 state area, from Montana, North Dakota, down towards Texas and Arkansas. The big issue is that right now there’s too much load on in this area compared to what generation is actually available right now to supply the whole area.”

Lamb said right now they are doing rolling blackouts, which typically last around an hour, rather than having an entire blackout.

“One thing about this is that it impacts everyone in our area, not just a cooperative or a investor own utility or a municipality, it affects everyone. So we are trying to get as much material out on our Facebook page, as well as doing what we can here,” Lamb said.

Lamb had the lights turned off in his office. The cooperative is encouraging people to turn down their thermostats, try to avoid unnecessary activities that are high demand consumption activities, such as doing laundry, washing dishes, long hot showers and unnecessary industrial processes that can wait such as grain bin drying, to allow people to be able to keep heat on in their houses.

Lamb said it also worked with the local radio station to get information out.

Oahe Electric serves Hughes and Sully counties, rural areas around the city of Pierre. They have around 3,100 meters, some customers have multiple meters and some just have one, Lamb said. They also wheel power to a municipality in their service territory.

A big concern for the cooperative right now is people that have all electric heat, Lamb said. Oahe is working to get information out to try to shift when they are using that heat.

“The biggest thing right now with generation shortfall, the total load is you can change the timing that that energy has to be used, you can, rather than using electricity for high demand intervals of say a couple hours in the morning and a couple hours in the evening, we are trying to encourage our members to shift that into say mid-afternoon or late evening and throughout the night rather than during the daytime,” Lamb said.

Lamb said anyone that has shop heaters or anything like that, the cooperative is trying to shift that usage into the non-peak demand hours to avoid steep spikes in energy usage.

Oahe Electric does not know when to expect a blackout if it was to happen, Lamb said.

The balancing authority for the area is Southwest Power Pool (SPP). The SPP is looking at the grid frequency for the entire Midwest right now and trying to prevent an instability event, Lamb said.

“In the case where they start reaching a tipping point on a curve, we receive limited heads up and the breaker is opened and the load is gone,” Lamb said. “Fortunately, at this point, they are only rolling outages, rather than full on blackout scenario. If we didn’t take action and we did have a full on blackout scenario, it could take hours to days to come back on from a black start event, where you loose your entire grid and the entire Midwest would be blackout. So right now we are just trying to salvage what we have and keep everyone with rotating heat.”

This window they are talking about could potentially run until Thursday, Lamb said. They are waiting for more information from SPP.