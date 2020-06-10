Nursing home COVID-19 deaths accounted for about 43% of all state COVID-19 deaths through May 31, national report says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Through May 31, there were 31,782 COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes and South Dakota had fewer than 50 of them, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

The data from CMS shows that South Dakota had at least 27 nursing home residents who died from COVID-19 through May 31. The state had 62 reported COVID-19 deaths through May 31. Nursing home deaths accounted for at least 43.54% of those reported deaths, based on the CMS data and the COVID-19 death reports from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The CMS data lists 77 confirmed cases, including any deaths, in nursing home residents in South Dakota. Twenty-six residents at Good Samaritan Sioux Falls Village died from COVID-19, according to the CMS report. One Avera Prince of Peace resident in Sioux Falls died, according to the report.

While the Good Samaritan Society has 270 locations in the U.S with about 30,000 total residents and clients, the Good Samaritan Society Sioux Falls Village was hit particularly hard with COVID-19 before May 31.

Twenty-six of the village’s residents died from coronavirus, Nate Schema, vice president of operations for the Good Samaritan Society, said in an email response to KELOLAND News.

As soon as a resident tested positive for COVID-19, they “were isolated from other residents while staff members were restricted to working in either COVID-19 positive sections of the facilities or in areas where residents were not positive for the virus,” Schema said.

Precautions started before any resident or staff member tested positive, Schema said.

“At Good Samaritan Society locations across the nation, we were one of the first long term care companies to adopt strict and difficult policies to protect our residents,” Schema said. “We made the hard decision to restrict visitors, we put staff in PPE, instituted strict staff screening protocols, we isolated residents and ended important social activities – even ending communal meals and everyday activities like gathering to play cards.”

South Dakota’s nursing home death percentage is higher than the percentage in the U.S.

Based on various reports and analysis, about one-fourth to one-third of all who died from COVID-19 in the U.S. through May 31 were nursing home residents.

Nursing home residents are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19 because of various underlying medical conditions and the general regression of immune systems as people age.

The CMS released COVID-19 testing, positive case data and death numbers on June 4. CMS said 88% of all 15,400 Medicare and Medicaid nursing homes had reported required COVID-19 data as of May 31.

Coronavirus had killed at least 100,000 people in the U.S. through May 31.

The number of nursing home deaths and COVID-19 positive cases in nursing homes in South Dakota is the highest in Sioux Falls, which corresponds to being the most populated city in the state and having the most nursing homes.

Schema said the Good Samaritan Sioux Falls Village is licensed for 177 residents, which is nearly double the size of many facilities in the area. The nursing home has 266 staff members.

“This has been a challenging time for our residents and staff members. However, for our staff, by in large, they have answered the call; they have stepped up and faithfully cared for our residents,” Schema said.

Overall, the number of deaths in South Dakota is significantly lower than many other states with larger populations. Wyoming with an estimated population of 578,759 had 18 COVID-19 deaths as of June 10. North Dakota had 73 deaths as of June 10 and its estimated population is about 762,000. South Dakota has 69 deaths reported as of Wednesday.

As of June 10, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 984 COVID-19 deaths in nursing home and/or assisted living facilities. The bulk of the COVID-19 nursing home cases are in the Twin Cities area, according to the Minnesota DOH website. The Iowa Department of Health reported 312 COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities and a total of 1,462 COVID-19 cases.