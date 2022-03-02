SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Four of the 12 listed complaints against nurses on the South Dakota Nursing Board website include substance abuse disorder as part of the complaint as of Feb. 11.

In Iowa, it’s about four of 14 in December, the most recent month posted on the Iowa Board of Nursing website. Some of the case file data was not complete.

Ashley Kingdon-Reese is the executive director of Independent Health Solutions of Huron and the governmental relations chair for the South Dakota Nurses Association. She works with nurses and facilities across the state. She also has nurses employed in her business as in-home care providers, at a behavioral-health, assisted-living facility and others.

“On the national and local trend, we have noticed in our industries since COVID a lot of self-care through drugs. Either illicit or prescription. And I believe, you know, it starts systematically, looking at what’s causing that,” Kingdon-Reese said.

The Journal of Nursing Regulation conducted a sample survey of nurses and substance use for 2021.

“Past year illicit drug use was 5.7%, and prescription-type drug misuse was 9.9%,” the Journal said in a Jan. 1, 2022 issue.

Research cited by American Addiction Centers said an estimated 10% of nurses will misuse drugs or alcohol at some time during their career.

There are numerous studies and research being conducted on substance abuse or use increasing during COVID-19 including a Dec. 31 MedPage today story on increased substance use by nurses based on a survey from the American Nurses Foundation.

The percentage of nurses who may abuse substances may be low, based on the state having at least 13,000 licensed registered nurses (RN) and licensed practical nurses (LPN).

But substance abuse is still a problem that needs attention, Kingdon-Reese said.

Nurses already work in some high-stress conditions as they deal with death, trauma and factors related to illness. Nurses can also be more vulnerable to substance abuse because they have access to medications.

COVID-19 has compounded those conditions, Kingdon-Reese said. Workloads have increased and even job responsibilities have changed for some nurses, she said.

Nurses also struggle with how political COVID-19 became, she said.

“I can’t tell you how many families we have to combat just to give medical care that normally, would be just a staple, because of their political view,” Kingdon-Reese said.

The COVID-19 factors along with the prior existing factors can lead to substance abuse, especially if a nurse believes there are no solutions or no help, Kingdon-Reese said.

Supervisors and employers must watch for signs of stress, possible burnout and possible substance abuse such as uncharacteristic responses to work, comments such as working too hard or too much.

“The most important thing is that they’ve heard and it starts there. That you’re actually paying attention and listening to those signs that could lead to problems down the road. Where they are no longer trying to solve them, they are just trying to escape them and that’s where we see the substance abuse,” Kingdon-Reese said.

Subpar performances

South Dakota had at least 44 disciplinary actions for licensed nurses in 2021. Substance abuse was cited in at least 14 of those. Several others had actions related to criminal offenses that involved substances.

But Kingdon-Reese said there is another piece of disciplinary actions that need to be considered. Subpar care could be an indication of substance abuse, burnout and the result of increased work pressures on nurses, she said.

“When you actually look at the letters of what they’ve been (disciplined for), some of it may not even fall into what their job description was initially,” Kingdon-Reese said.

COVID-19 has caused some nurses to leave the field, which can create more demand for the remaining staff. It’s also caused changes for other nurses who may have shifted to a different medical setting, Kingdon-Reese said.

For some, it can lead to disciplinary action such as one South Dakota license holder who showed up to work with alcohol in their system. Or the nurse who was late for shifts or found sleeping during their shifts.

An uncertain horizon for nurses

Substance abuse may cause nurses to leave the field.

Summaries of actions from Iowa and South Dakota show that nurses had their licenses revoked or nurses have voluntarily given up licenses.

The conditions that may have contributed to substance abuse for some can drive others from the field.

“We’re seeing good nurses walk away…” Kingdon-Reese said.

Shedding light on substance abuse can help improve the situation, she said.

Two nurses put a ventilator on a patient in a COVID-19 unit at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A winter surge in 2020-21 had many hospitals strained under unprecedented caseloads. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

She is encouraged by nurses who are advocating to support each other as well as addressing workload and other issues.

Kingdon-Reese said nursing pay is also a factor. For example, the state needs to expand Medicaid coverage because it will mean more people will have insured care which in turn, impacts employee pay and enhances the financial status of health care providers, she said.

South Dakota’s pay rate for nurses is often ranked in the bottom three of 50 states.

In 2020, the number of students enrolled in four-year and two-year nursing programs declined in South Dakota.

A data study by the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences said that South Dakota will be short 1,900 nurses by 2030.

An Iowa nursing survey for 2020 showed that 69% of all respondents said hiring LPNs was difficult. Seventy-eight percent said it was difficult to hire RNs.