NTSB releases preliminary report on June 7 fatal small plane crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After an apparent normal takeoff, the right wing of a small airplane began to dip and continued dipping until the airplane rolled to the right and nosed down to the ground in the June 7 fatal airplane crash at Joe Foss Field, according to the preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The pilot of a Mitsubishi MU-2B died in the crash reported at about 4:25 a.m.

The region had its second fatal small airplane crash since June today. Authorities in Douglas County confirmed a fatal small airplane crash that happened earlier today about six miles west of Parkston.

The NTSB preliminary report said the plane’s flight originated at Snohomish County Airport in Everett, Washington, at about 9:15 p.m. for the Kokomo Municipal Airport in Kokomo, Indiana. The pilot had originally planned to stop at the Huron Regional Airport for a fuel stop but diverted to Sioux Falls because of weather.

The airplane’s operator is McNeely Charter Service, Inc., and on demand air tax, according to the NTSB.

The plane landed in Sioux Falls at about 1:40 a.m. The pilot had misplaced his cell phone and could not contact the service technician in Sioux Falls, the NTSB report said. When the fixed based operator called at 3:10 a.m. to confirm the airplane’s arrival at Sioux Falls, the service technician noticed the plane on the ramp, the NTSB report said. A departure time of 4 a.m. was confirmed.

The airplane’s wreckage was found in the infield area north of taxiway B3 between taxiway B and runway 3-21.

The preliminary report is attached below.