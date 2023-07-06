SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – No, the big white balloon that’s been flying around the area lately isn’t a Chinese spy balloon, but an Aerostar stratospheric balloon on navigation test flights.

The Sioux Falls-based company, Aerostar, uses the balloons to aid in disaster relief and NASA space research. The balloons are able to produce infrared scans of wildfires that firefighters can use to locate a fire’s location and damage, act as temporary communication towers that provide LTE access to places with cell towers down and perform research for NASA and the United States Department of Defense.

“We’re always flying balloons, we always have been. There’s a lot of cool stuff you can do with it, it’s not just for spying on people,” Russ Van Der Werff, the vice president of stratospheric solutions at Aerostar, said.

The balloon that’s been spotted around Sioux Falls is Aerostar’s medium sized balloons called the Thunderhead system. The recent sightings of the Thunderhead system is from Aerostar testing the navigation and driving capabilities of the balloon.

Van Der Werff likened the balloons to a “pickup truck for the sky.” Aerostar provides the equipment, technology and engineers for a balloon launch and the client can put whatever they need in the “bed” of the balloon system to have it hauled up into the stratosphere.

“If you get something you want to fly, we’ll figure out how to make it work,” Van Der Werff said. “We’ll provide the system to fly it on and we’ll do the launch and we’ll actually fly it where you want to and we’ll do the piloting for you. Just bring us the thing you want to fly.”

Aerostar has been building and launching balloons for research and defense purposes for almost 70 years. They launch anywhere between 100-200 balloons a year and about 25 percent of those launch from their Sioux Falls facility.

Aerostar engineers build all of the technology used to fly the balloons at their Sioux Falls headquarters. The piece shown in this photo will go below the balloon and hold the carrying compartment.

The balloons range in size and can get up to 850 feet wide for larger NASA research projects. They can reach heights of up to 100,000 feet in the air, which is higher than an airplane’s typical height at 33,000 feet, and cost between $100,000 to millions of dollars.

Apart from building and launching the stratospheric balloons, Aerostar also works closely with the Sioux Falls community on aviation and aerospace education. They currently have job openings for software engineers, machine learning, hardware design and operations.

At the end of July, Aerostar will be participating in Discover Aviation Day July 27 and the Sioux Falls Air Show July 29-30 at the Maverick Air Center.

They are also hosting an Aerostar Balloon Day on October 5 where middle and high school students go to the headquarters and receive hands-on experience and activities with the balloons and engineers. Anastasia Quanbeck, Aersostar’s communication manager, said that Balloon Day helps students know what a potential career at Aerostar might look like.

“We have a lot of people excited about the tech fields and we want to get that built up here in this area,” Van Der Werff said. “Those kids are the future designers and operators and pilots and coders that make this thing work.”