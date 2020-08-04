Northern State University to have COVID-19 testing on campus

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Hand sanitizer dispensers and masks aren’t the only precautions being taken at Northern State University this fall. The campus will offer COVID-19 testing on campus in partnership with Avera Health, the South Dakota Department of Health and Student Health Services.

In a statement on NSU’s website the university says COVID-19 testing will be on an as-needed basis and at no cost to NSU students.

The college will also have every classroom evaluated by deans, associate deans and department chairs to determine the “COVID-19 capacity,” according to their website.

NSU is also implementing what they’re calling a HyFlex model. The university’s website says HyFlex stands for “Hybrid Flexible,” which includes face-to-face instruction as well as online components. In synchronous online mode, students not in the building will be able to join the class and participate in real-time.

The other option, according to the statement online, is an asynchronous mode. This mode will allow students to review lectures and other learning materials after class, at a time that works best for them.

If you have further questions, Northern State University has a webpage dedicated to COVID-19 updates and their plans on campus.

Check this story later to hear from a Northern State University official about what else the university is doing in precaution for the COVID-19 pandemic.