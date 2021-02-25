Northern State outlasts Augustana in overtime thriller

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Northern State men’s basketball team outscored Augustana 20-17 in overtime to claim an 87-84 win over the Vikings in the quarterfinal round of the NSIC tournament.

“I’m so proud of our guys and the way that they persevered,” Northern State head coach Saul Phillips said. “Having guys on the team that have already won championships, before I was even here was big in those moments. It helped calm me down.”

More impressive is that the Wolves were able to claim the win, despite losing NSIC North MVP, Parker Fox, late in the second half, as he fouled out with thirteen points.

“Parker is definitely a key player to the team, but to know that other players can step up and rise to the occasion is a huge deal,” Northern State’s Andrew Kallman said. “Winning these games is a huge key to winning championships.”

In the first half, Augustana’s defense came to play. The Vikings made their mission to control the paint and they did.

The Vikings outscored the Wolves 20-6 in the paint, in the first fifteen minutes of the game. Augustana also outrebounded Northern State 23-8.

However, back-to-back Gus Reede three pointers got the Wolves back within five at 25-20.

From there, the game remained close in the first half as Augustana led Northern State 34-28 at the break.

In the first half, the Vikings dominated the glass as they corralled nine rebounds and outrebounded the Wolves 25-13.

“They [Augustana] denied Mason [Stark] and they were very physical with Parker [Fox] and they did a great job of getting help side open,” Phillips said.

In the second half, the game remained close, but Northern State found themselves on 10-2 run midway through the half, giving the Wolves their first lead, 50-47.

TO Augie: @nsuwolves_mbb with their first lead, it's 50-47 with 12 minutes to play. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 25, 2021

The last ten minutes were back and forth, even down to the final seconds when Mason Stark buried a three to take a 67-65 lead with just seconds to play. Then Tyler Reimersma answered with a bucket of his own with less than a second to play forcing overtime.

In overtime, both teams came out strong, but it was Northern State’s three triples and nine free throws that powered the Wolves to an 87-84 win over the Vikings.

The Northern State Wolves will now await the winner of Friday’s 4:00 p.m. game which will feature S2 Upper Iowa against N3 Minot State.