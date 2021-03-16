Northern State men suffer season ending overtime loss to Northwest Missouri State

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The #2 Northern State Wolves suffered a narrow 91-86 overtime loss to #4 Northwest Missouri State in the NCAA Division II Central Region Championship.

“I think I speak for the whole team when I’ve been through, personally, 400 and some games. Probably more than that when you count a play in and this is as tough of a loss as I’ve ever taken. Just with the amount of emotion, invested in this season,” Northern State head coach Saul Phillips said. “We had our chances, we did and I thought we did have some things that didn’t go our way and were out of our control.”

Northern State raced out to a strong 16-4 start thanks to an 8-0 run.

TO NW Missouri: it’s an 8-0 @nsuwolves_mbb run and they lead 16-4, just 7 minutes in! @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 17, 2021

The Wolves would build their lead to 20-9, but would struggle to find points after that as the Bearcats went on an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to three.

As the first half came to a close, both teams were making plays and keeping it close, but a Tommy Chatman jumper in the final seconds gave the Wolves a 36-35 lead at halftime.

In the second half, the Bearcats and Wolves continued to battle, but the Bearcats grabbed a 44-40 lead. That’s when Northern State answered with a 12-4 run including back-to-back threes from Mason Stark and Gus Reede.

The Wolves took a 52-50 lead.

11:52 to play: @nsuwolves_mbb 52 NW Missouri State 50. @KELOSports



Northern used a 12-4 run to grab the lead. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 17, 2021

Northern State would maintain a small lead until Parker Fox scored seven straight for the Wolves handing them a 75-65 lead with just three minutes to play.

Northwest Missouri State wouldn’t go away however as they used an 11-2 run to cut the Northern State deficit down to two.

Now an 11-2 run for NW Missouri State who is within 2 with less than 30 seconds to play. @KELOSports https://t.co/pfVTVY7duA — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 17, 2021

With just 14.8 seconds to play, the officials went to the monitor to review a ball that was tipped out of bounds to try and determine who the ball went off of.

Following the review, the Wolves took over, but a missed free throw by Mason Stark left the door open for the Bearcats and they took advantage as Trevor Hudgins buried a three and sent the game to overtime, tied at 79.

Trevor Hudgins buries a three with 4 seconds left, Wolves turn it over. We're headed to OVERTIME!@nsuwolves_mbb and NW Missouri State tied at 79. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/rXc2oVJLVG — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 17, 2021

The story of overtime was based on fouls. A total of four players fouled out between the two teams in four consecutive plays including Northern State’s Andrew Kallman, Jordan Belka and Parker Fox.

As the Wolves stretched their bench, they still found a way to battle as Kobe Busch knocked down a three, giving Northern State an 84-83 lead.

However, the Bearcats answered with an 8-2 run over the final few minutes as Northwest Missouri State picked up a 91-86 win over Northern State.

The Wolves were led by Parker Fox who finished with a double-double of 34 game high points and 12 rebounds.

“I think he did a great job of working around guys, especially with four fouls. Parker tends to get into foul trouble,” Northern State senior Andrew Kallman said. “To play with four fouls for that amount of time and still stay patient and move the ball, I think he did a great job today.”

“He played over the last 12 minutes without committing a foul and that’s pretty terrific considering how high volume he plays,” Phillips said.