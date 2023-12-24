SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Santa Claus has known if folks are naughty or nice all year.

Today, it’s the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD)’s turn to watch Santa. NORAD will be tracking Santa Claus’s journey around the world as he delivers those important gifts.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Every year, one time, we get to help Santa make sure he can take off from the North Pole and reach all those children and reach all those believers and bring some cheer to them this one time of the year,” said Lt. Gen Steve Nordhaus, commander of continental U.S. NORAD region. “Our normal mission is to do aerospace warning and control for North America, both the United States and Canada, and we do that 365 days of the year. But this night is a special night.”

NORAD is based on Peterson Air Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The instruments and technology used each day by NORAD is directed to Santa’s journey on Christmas Eve.

“When Santa Claus takes off from the North Pole, he of course has Rudolph leading that sleigh, and he’s got that red nose” Nordhaus said. “So that red nose puts off a heat signature that our satellites are able to pick up. They give us the first indication that Santa is on his way.”

NORAD radar is also used to track Santa Claus. Air Force jet fighters, including F15s, F16s and CF18s, spot Santa and help escort him safely through the skies.

Santa Claus travels fast, Nordhaus said, so he will have to slow down at times for the jets.

The jets may tip their wing to Santa Claus.

“If I was able to see him during one of my times flying, it would have been the story of a lifetime,” Nordhaus said in the spirit of the season.

NORAD said in a history video that the tracking of Santa started with the NORAD number being mistakenly placed in a store’s advertisement. The store printed a phone number to encourage kids to call Santa. That misplaced telephone number resulted in a more than 60-year-old tradition.

Children continue to call NORAD’s Santa line to ask where he is on the journey.

“When I’ve sat on the call line, as soon as you hang up, the phone rings,” Nordhaus said. It’s really non-stop during that 24-hour period that we’re tracking Santa Claus as he’s delivering presents around the globe.”

Volunteers who answer the phone are in an area with big screens so that all can see where Santa is at that time.

Nordhaus said about 1,100 volunteers including Canadians and U.S. military are involved in tracking Santa. Seventy organizations volunteer time to help make sure the phone calls and websites are operating.

Volunteers spend about a day and half before Christmas Eve preparing for the Santa Claus tracking.

“We just really enjoy being able to help Santa deliver all those presents around the globe…,” Nordhaus said.

More than 9 million users accessed the NORAD Santa website last year, Nordhaus said.

The website has information about Santa and his sleigh, Santa’s favorite holiday songs as well as holiday arcade games. It also has information in eight languages.

NORAD also has a mobile phone app that tracks Santa Claus. The app can be found on the website. The phone number to call about Santa Claus’s journey is 1-877 HI-NORAD.