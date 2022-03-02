PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A bill that would ban telemedicine abortion in South Dakota is on its way to Governor Kristi Noem’s desk.

HB 1318 would require patients in South Dakota to receive mifepristone and misoprostol from licensed physicians and prohibit getting those drugs over the Internet or mail for the purposes of a chemical abortion.

The governor tweeted Wednesday that it will “protect both unborn babies and their mothers from this dangerous procedure.”

Current South Dakota law already requires mifepristone to be taken under the supervision of a licensed physician. This bill would require the second drug in the regimen, misoprostol, which aids in the abortion and miscarriage treatment. to be administered under the same circumstances.

Noem is currently entangled in a lawsuit with Planned Parenthood over a rule from the state Department of Health that the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee decided could take effect.

The rule requires both drugs to be taken in a licensed abortion clinic. In February a federal judge issued an injunction, preventing that rule from taking effect. U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier wrote that it would be burdensome to patients and physicians to require the in-person dispensation of the drugs.

The judge also noted that the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) states that there is no medical reason to require the drug to be administered by a physician as Noem has claimed.

Noem said she planned to appeal.

Senator Erin Tobin, R-Winner, presented the bill Wednesday. Tobin, a nurse practitioner, gave three reasons that it should pass.

Tobin said requiring the pregnant mother to see the physician the third time would protect her health in case she was anemic or had an ectopic pregnancy. She also said more reporting would be required and the penalty would be a Class 6 felony. No one else spoke. The 32-2 vote broke along Republican-Democrat lines.

In response to the passage of HB 1318, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) issued a statement to KELOLAND News stating that this bill would create “medically unnecessary restrictions on medication abortion in South Dakota.”

“It’s clear that some of our lawmakers aren’t concerned about the rights and well-being of pregnant people. If they were, they would expand access to quality reproductive health care instead of restricting it,” Jett Jonelis, advocacy manager with the ACLU, said in the statement.