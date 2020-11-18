Noem’s latest COVID-19 PSA advice differs from DOH advice

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem’s recent COVID-19 public service announcement shares a different public message than what the DOH has been sharing since the pandemic started.

Noem’s PSA called “Safer, Stronger, and Healthier” advises people to stay home when sick, practice good hand washing, and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms. In the PSA, Noem urged the public to practice common sense.

Noem does not advise people to social distance or wear a mask in this PSA. Or to follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.

During her Nov. 18 news conference Noem said the new PSA reminded people to be vigilant in response to the pandemic.

Practicing socially distancing and wearing a mask when people can’t socially distance have been advice repeatedly shared by the DOH in regular news briefings and on its website since the pandemic started. The DOH also advises the public to practice good hand washing, monitoring for symptoms, staying home when sick and following CDC guidelines.

DOH Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said during a Nov. 18 news briefing that PSAs can be a matter of timing and to emphasize the priorities at the time.

Noem supports the DOH and its efforts including sharing CDC guidelines about mask wearing, Malsam-Rysdon said.