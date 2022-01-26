Noem’s abortion rule won’t go into effect Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A U.S. District Court granted a temporary restraining order halting Governor Noem’s medical-abortion rule from going into effect on Thursday.

The rule that was passed by the Legislature’s Rules Committee would require patients seeking an abortion with medication to make three visits to a licensed abortion provider to complete the procedure. The lawsuit brought forth by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) last week cited the rule as a violation of the 14th Amendment and would be burdensome for patients and physicians.

In her conclusion, Judge Karen Schreier ruled that Planned Parenthood and its patients would “…face irreparable harm if the temporary restraining order is not granted.”

Currently, Planned Parenthood only offers abortion services twice a week provided by doctors who fly in from out of state. The lawsuit alleged that the additional third visit would make it difficult for procedures to be performed at the Sioux Falls clinic.

A hearing is scheduled for February 1 in Sioux Falls.