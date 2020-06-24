Noem wants kids back inside school; Says S.D. State Fair will look different

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem said in a news conference Wednesday morning in Huron that while schools will have a choice in what the 2020-2021 school year looks like, she wants as many students inside the building as possible.

“My desire is to connect with kids physically in some way…,” Noem said in a news conference related to COVID-19 reimbursement money for cities and counties. The conference was broadcast on Noem’s Facebook page and through YouTube from the city of Huron.

Noem said while remote learning was handled well by school districts, an estimated 20% to 30% of the state’s students didn’t stay or weren’t connected to their schools after school buildings were closed in mid-March.

“It’s important that a school has the ability to check in with students,” Noem said.

Check-ins allow teachers and school staff to learn how the student is doing academically, emotionally and physically, Noem said.

While a physical, or in building, connection with students is important, Noem said she will also continue to push for expansion of broadband access across the state so all students can have access to online connections.

While some state residents desire a return to life before the coronavirus, the back to normal continues with the pandemic, Noem said.

“We will see waves (of COVID-19) cases,” Noem said. But the state will not need the 10,000 hospital beds during a peak it had been preparing for at the beginning of the pandemic, Noem said.

Still, it’s the state’s job to protect the vulnerable population so they won’t need hospital beds or get COVID-19, Noem said.

Because COVID-19 is not over, the South Dakota State Fair will look very different this year, Noem said.

The state fair is important to Beadle County and Huron as well as the entire state, Noem said.

Measures at the State Fair will include social distancing, Noem said.