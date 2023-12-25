SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Gov. Kristi Noem will be hitting the campaign trail in the first week of 2024.

The Republican governor has been announced as a speaker at a Team Trump Iowa MAGA event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3 at the County Celebrations Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

In September, Noem announced to a crowd in Rapid City former President Donald Trump has her full and complete endorsement for president of the United States of America.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the Republican nomination, while Noem has called for Republicans to unite behind Trump ahead of the primary elections. Tickets and information for the Trump event in Sioux City can be found on his campaign website.

The Iowa Caucus will take place on Monday, Jan. 15.