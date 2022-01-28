SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a video posted by the South Dakota Department of Health on Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem sought to update South Dakotans on “a few key facts.”

Those facts: Omicron is more transmissible than the previous variant, hospitalizations are high due to the increased level of spread and the COVID-19 vaccines can help keep people out of the hospital, especially with a booster.

“So please,” says Noem after stating the fact that vaccines are effective, “wash your hands, stay home if you’re sick.” She went on to explain that at-home tests are available and trustworthy and that those who are seriously ill should seek medical attention.

Asked via email if the Governor was recommending that South Dakotans get vaccinated and boosted, Noem’s communications director Ian Fury replied, saying “Governor Noem has repeatedly encouraged others to choose to get vaccinated.”

Noem has not shared the video, which you can find here, on either of her official Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Asked about the Governor not sharing the video, Fury stated that the DOH is “shipping this public service announcement statewide on TV, radio, and social media,” and that “South Dakotans will see/hear it.”