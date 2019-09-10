Noem takes her anti-industrial hemp message to the nation

This July 2016 photo provided by the North Dakota Department of Agriculture shows industrial hemp growing in a field in North Dakota’s Benson County. (North Dakota Department of Agriculture via AP,File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) is taking her stance on industrial hemp to the nation, in a letter to the editor published Monday in the Wall Street Journal.

In her letter, Noem said she will veto industrial hemp again if it comes up in the South Dakota legislature.

KELOLAND.com will be fact-checking the claims in Noem’s column later in a KELOLAND.com Original Report.

When I was sworn in as South Dakota’s governor in January, opposing industrial hemp and marijuana legalization weren’t on my list of key issues. But during the first legislative session of my tenure, I vetoed a measure to legalize industrial hemp. If the issue comes up this year, I will veto it again. Gov. Kristi Noem in Wall Street Journal

Industrial hemp is the political fight of the year in South Dakota. Noem vetoed the bill which was overwhelmingly passed in the House of Representatives. While the House was able to override the veto, the Senate was not.

This is a story KELOLAND News has covered extensively since this year. You can see our hemp coverage at the top of this story.

The 2018 Farm Bill (which Noem voted in favor of when she was in Congress) took hemp off the U.S. Controlled Substances Act and made it an agriculture commodity. The regulation of hemp also became a state issue and across the country, legislation was quickly passed.

The topic is the subject of a legislative committee studying the topic in Pierre.

KELOLAND.com will go more in-depth on this issue throughout the day. You can get an email alert when we post more stories on this topic.

Loading…