Noem says her COVID-19 response kept suicides from rising in 2020, according to her Fox News Opinion piece

A copy of a March 10 post on Governor Noem’s Twitter Account that links to her opinion piece on the Fox News website.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem said in an opinion piece published on March 10 on the Fox News website that her approach to the coronavirus pandemic was the reason suicides did not increase in the state in 2020.

“South Dakota refused to allow suicides to rise in our state,” Noem said in her opinion piece which she included in a March 10 post on her Governor Noem Twitter account. “We ramped up awareness campaigns to get help to those who need it. We continued our efforts to help those struggling with substance abuse. And by keeping our state open, we gave families and individuals the flexibilities to respond to life’s difficulties without restrictive government policies to get in the way.”

Suicides declined by one in 2020 from 2019, according to 2020 provisional data from the South Dakota Department of Health. The state had 184 suicides in 2020 compared to 185 in 2019.

But the state launched a suicide prevention program in January 2020, before the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in March. Officials said then that suicides had increased by 40% in the state.

While Noem said in her letter the state ramped up awareness campaigns, it appears at least some of the awareness programs were already part of a plan launched in January by the DOH. The DOH was asked by Noem to take the lead in developing a comprehensive plan. The state’s Department of Social Services was one of the partners in developing it.

Ian Fury, communications director for the Governor, listed several programs administered by the S.D. DSS to address suicide and suicide awareness. He cited one of eight programs as “Specifically tied to COVID-19,” which is 605 Strong.

The DSS said in a news release that it was launching 605 Strong, a new crisis counseling program dedicated to helping people struggling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, suicide, or mental health needs, was only part of the program.

On Feb. 27, 2020, the DOH announced it was preparing for COVID-19. There was no mention of suicide awareness as part of the plan.

The number of suicides have been increasing steadily in the state over the past 20 years. The 2020 plan was the first comprehensive plan since 2013, DOH officials said in January.

Suicide is the leading cause of death for individuals 10 to 19 years old and the second leading cause of death in those aged 20 to 39, according to the Nov. 17, 2020, Suicide Surveillance Report by the South Dakota Department of Health.

The suicide rate for Native Americans in South Dakota has been 2.4 times higher than for whites since 2010, according to state and federal data.

Suicides have been increasing in the state since 139 in 2010. They did drop to 125 in 2011 and 135 in 2012 but reached a high of 192 in 2017 since 2010.

South Dakota had one of the highest suicide rates per capita in the U.S. from 2009 to 2018, according to the DOH report.

South Dakota had 18 suicides per 100,000 people from 2009 to 2018. North Dakota had 17, Minnesota had 12.7, Iowa had 13.7, Nebraska, 12.2 and Wyoming, 24.3.

‘…didn’t fall behind in their education’

“Because we let South Dakota kids learn in the classroom, our children didn’t fall behind in their education like we’ve seen happen in so many states,” Noem said in her opinion piece.

Noem did not provide any direct South Dakota data to support the claim.

Drinking fountains blocked off at school in Madison as students returned to the building

Also, the U.S. Department of Education waived the requirement for standardized testing in 2020 because of the pandemic. South Dakota did not test students so there will be no results from standardized tests in 2020.

The Governor did link a NWEA April 2020 report called “The COVID-19 slide:

What summer learning loss can tell us about the potential impact of school closures on student academic achievement.”

Noem said this was the best data available and it “indicated that distance learning was causing knowledge retention to drop off substantially. Students would return to school in the fall with roughly 70% of regular learning gains in reading, and that number dropped to less than 50% for math.”

The NWEA study also said that in some cases with math, learning could be nearly a full year behind.

On March 23, 2020, the Governor recommended that South Dakota schools remain closed to in-person learning until May 1. On June 23, Noem said the data and science supported returning to in-person learning in the fall.

A Sept. 1 report by the American Psychological Association cited various reports about distance learning.

“Even within a single district, student experiences are wide-ranging. Teachers and parents have reported that some kids are thriving with fewer social distractions, or have been energized by their newfound independence. Yet many other children lack devices or reliable access to the internet,” the APA said was evidence from one study and survey of 584 schools in New Jersey.

The APA said there was evidence that distance learning could have more of a negative impact on students from low-income families than students from middle- or higher-income families.

The APA report cited a Brown and Harvard study in which in low-income ZIP codes, math progress fell 74.8%, compared with 36.1% in high-income ZIP codes.

The APA also cited the NWEA report referred to by Noem.

In June, Noem said her concerns were for the academic progress of all students in South Dakota.

The state does have a portion of low-income students who endure more academic setbacks, based on several studies.

According to the 2019 population estimate from the U.S. Census, 11.7% of South Dakotans live in poverty, 88% have a computer and 80% have a broadband subscription.

‘I never ordered a single business to close’

Noem said in her opinion piece that she “never ordered a single business to close.”

She didn’t.

But on March 23, the Governor did issue an executive order asking businesses to restrict gatherings because of COVID-19.

Although there was no forced closure by Noem, restaurants and bars still suffered during the pandemic.

An August story by South Dakota News Watch said nearly half of South Dakota’s restaurants experienced at least a temporary closure — often for as long as six weeks — and more than two-thirds laid off employees.

The story cited a National Restaurant Association estimate that the South Dakota restaurants lost as much as $90 million in revenue because of COVID-19.