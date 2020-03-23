Noem says coronavirus testing could change in the future

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While testing for COVID-19 in South Dakota will continue to be done on individuals, there could be future changes, Gov. Kristi Noem said on Monday.

Noem said some states with many more cases of community spread COVID-19 have stopped testing individuals because so many people with symptoms have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19. Those states are focusing on taking care of vulnerable populations, Noem said.

“There will come a point in time where South Dakota will need to do that too,” Noem said. “… those who are healthy that are younger, may not necessarily get the test, because the focus needs to be on the most vulnerable population.”

Prioritizing who gets tested appears to the be the norm around the region and the U.S. There have been multiple reports about the shortage of tests including Noem asking President Donald Trump about the shortage of tests and related supplies in a conference call with other governor last week.

On Monday, Avera Health in Sioux Falls announced its lab had been validated to begin processing tests.

Coconino County, Arizona, officials said in a news release March 21 that they are asking the state and federal governments to send financial aid and supplies such as test kits and personal protection equipment. Without test kits and supplies, the county will have to discontinue testing this next week.

KTLA of Los Angeles reported that Los Angeles Public Health advised doctors to skip testing symptomatic patients for COVID-19 if a positive result would not change how the patient would be treated.

The Center for Disease Control said on its website that it has “guidance for who should be tested, but decisions about testing are at the discretion of state and local health departments and/or individual clinicians.” Guidance includes testing those who are hospitalized and show specific symptoms of COVID-19 and symptomatic people such as older adults and those with underlying medical conditions.

The Iowa Clinic in Ankeny, Iowa, has listed on its website this criteria for drive-up testing: You may be at-risk for coronavirus if you meet the following criteria: You have been in close contact with someone who has been tested positive and/ you have a fever of 100.4 or higher with accompanying respiratory symptoms such as cough and/or possible shortness of breath.

The Minnesota Department of Health says this on its website: “There is a national shortage of test reagents and supplies. MDH has a very limited supply of testing materials. Four major commercial laboratories offering testing may also be out of reagents.”