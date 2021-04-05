Noem reports that she got her first COVID-19 vaccine shot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem posted on her governor’s Twitter account this afternoon that she received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccination

Noem posted she received a first dose of Pfizer.

Noem has been traveling and visiting various locations in South Dakota and across the nation during the pandemic.

On Saturday, April 3, she posted photos of herself without a mask at the Capitol Easter Egg Hunt.

On April 2, Good Friday, she posted a photo of herself and others without a mask at Sioux Falls Church.

Noem also recently traveled to the Rapid City area in response to wildland fires. She was not wearing a mask during at least two news conferences.

Kansas media outlets report that Noem is scheduled to travel to Kansas twice this month. On April 15, she will be at a gas and oil conference. On April 24 she will be at the Kansas Republican Party’s Convention.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz just got his first vaccination shot last week. Photos of Walz and former Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty getting their vaccination shot were shared by various media outlets.