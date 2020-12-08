Noem recognizes Biden as the next president

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) acknowledged that Joe Biden (D) will be the next president of the United States today during her fiscal year 2022 budget presentation.

Noem said that under President Biden’s presidency the use of fossil fuels will be reduced and green energy will be promoted. And fossil fuel production could face stricter regulations under Biden’s administration.

Biden has said he wants to end fossil fuel subsidies. Biden’s website talks of a clean energy revolution and environmental justice with investment in clean energy production and jobs.

Since the Nov. 7 election, Noem had not acknowledged Biden as the elected president until Tuesday. Noem has repeatedly said that challenges to the election process in states such as Arizona and Georgia needed to run their course.

Multiple lawsuits filed by President Donald Trump have been dismissed or rejected by courts and judges in several states. Judges and courts have also called many of the election tampering claims int the lawsuits as baseless.

The state of Georgia certified election results this week for the second time. Other states, including Wisconsin, have recounted votes and determined that Biden did win in the state.