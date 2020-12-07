Noem on the road again

FILE – In this Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem waves as she is recognized by President Donald Trump during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem’s out-of-state travel log doesn’t appear to be as busy this month as it was in September and October but recently she traveled about 5,300 miles to Texas and Georgia and Washington, D.C. and back.

Noem was scheduled to be in Woodlands, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Helping a Hero event. According to the Helping A Hero website, the organization is a “non-partisan organization, founded in 2006, that provides support for military personnel severely injured in the war on terror.”

On Friday, Dec. 4, Noem was near Arlington, Texas, for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Noem is shown on horseback holding the American Flag at the rodeo in a Texas Aggie Rodeo Facebook post on Dec. 4.

The NFR also has a similar photo.

It’s about 941 miles from Pierre to Arlington.

Courtesy ProRodeo

On Sunday, Dec. 6, Noem was in Atlanta, Georgia, at the U.S. Senate candidate debate between Republican Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock. Noem posted a photo of herself and Loeffler on her Kristi Noem Facebook page today, Dec. 7.

It’s difficult to determine if the two events are directly related to Noem’s work as Governor of South Dakota or if they were appearances for Loeffler’s campaign or for Noem’s own campaign.

The Governor’s staff has said campaign trips such as the one taken in October to New Hampshire for President Donald Trump were paid by Trump’s campaign, the Republican party or Noem’s campaign fund.

Noem had a busy travel month in October as she was in at least seven states campaigning for Trump or at a fundraiser for her own campaign.

Noem was in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 16 and Nov. 17 meeting with various federal officials, according to her Nov. 18 news conference in South Dakota. Noem said on Nov. 18 that she met with federal officials about workforce development and other issues. She was also at a gathering for Republican members of the U.S. House, according to social media posts by her and others.

The distance between Pierre and Washington, D.C. is about 1,400 miles, depending on the route. The flight route is about 1,257 miles or about a three-hour flight at 400 mph or two hours at 600 mph.

It’s about 393 miles across South Dakota from east to west.

While Noem has been racking up the out-of-state miles her neighboring counterpart Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds was traveling within Iowa.

Reynolds announced on Nov. 23 that she had completed her tour of all 99 Iowa counties. “Reynolds completed this year’s tour despite pausing her travels throughout March, April, May and for most of June,” the news release from the Governor’s office said. It was her fourth tour since taking office four years ago.

But Reynolds has not been mentioned in social media posts as a possible presidential candidate in 2024. It also appears she has not been invited to campaign for Trump as Noem has.

Noem has been traveling in South Dakota within the past several weeks. A Nov. 13 news release said she visited Belle Fourche, Buffalo, and Bison to Aberdeen, Groton, Webster, and Parkston for visits to businesses and a Veterans Day event.

Noem was in Pierre on Tuesday, Nov. 24, for the lighting ceremony in the capitol rotunda, according to a news release.

Also, the most reliable way to track Noem’s travels and public, even private, appearances is through her own social media posts on her Governor Noem Facebook or Twitter account or her Kristi Noem Facebook or Twitter account or her Instagram accounts.

Reynolds frequently announces her public schedule as she did on Sept. 30, Oct. 27 and Nov. 5 for example. Here’s an example for her Nov. 5. The scheduled events included in the announced public schedule are open to the media.

Noem does not release a regular schedule of public events which are available to the media.

Noem has had fewer news conferences on the pandemic than Reynolds. Reynolds has had at least eight since Nov. 10. She also had one on Oct. 7.

Noem had a news conference on the pandemic on July 28 and the next one on Nov. 18. But Reynolds has announced various measures for the state in several of her news conferences in November and December.

For example, on Nov. 16, Reynolds announced a broadening of mask requirements and limits on bar and restaurant hours.