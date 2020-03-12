1  of  2
Noem holds second press conference to address COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem is holding another press conference today at 4:30 p.m. to discuss developments surrounding the coronavirus in South Dakota. On Wednesday, Noem said she expected the number of cases to rise in South Dakota.

Currently there are eight cases and one death.

