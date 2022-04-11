SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Access to mental health crisis facilities will expand in South Dakota with the use of federal funds.

Monday Governor Kristi Noem and the Department of Social Services (DSS) announced an expansion to behavior health facilities across the state with $15 million from the American Rescue Plan Act approved by the legislature. In a statement released Monday, the governor and DSS said that $3,750,000 will be spent over the next four years for new construction and expansion of current regional facilities.

“Adding short-term regional crisis stabilization services in each region of the state is a very positive step for South Dakota,” DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill said in a statement.

The funds will provide $232,938 to the Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services facility in Yankton, $3.5 million to the Human Services Agency in Watertown, and $4.6 million for construction of a new facility in Pennington County.

The facilities provide 24/7 overnight care for those experiencing mental health crises. According to DSS, those that go through crises often end up incarcerated or involuntarily committed to psychiatric facilities. But the goal with the expanded short-term facilities is to provide access to care in a less restrictive facility, closer to home for those that need it.

“We want all South Dakotans, regardless of where they live, to have access to short-term comprehensive behavioral health crisis stabilization close to home 24 hours per day, seven days a week,” Gill said. “This will also take pressure off law enforcement and first responders in our communities who have for a long time been the people responding to behavioral health crises.”

Recently, some police departments across South Dakota have begun employing mental health officers to specifically address behavioral calls. In Sioux Falls, Officer Sarah Van Voorst is the city’s first mental health community resource officer. Her role includes responding to behavioral calls that normally would have been attended by fire and emergency services and helping them find resources in Sioux Falls that fit their needs.

Codington County is another area seeing an increase in mental health-related calls. That’s why the Watertown Police Department brought on its first ever mental health officer, Alexis Buysse, in 2021. Similar to Van Voorst, Buysse is trained to respond to mental health crises in Watertown and refer them to resources such as the Human Service Agency.

The Human Service Agency is one of the three locations receiving funds from the DSS to expand its facility.