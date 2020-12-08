Noem compares South Dakota to east, west coast states on coronavirus

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem compared South Dakota’s coronavirus situation to New Jersey and California during her fiscal year 2022 budget address on December 8 in Pierre.

Noem said lockdowns and strict regulations in those two states have not been effective in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Data as of Dec. 8 shows that overall, South Dakota is fairing better than those two states in terms of coronavirus numbers when comparing data from the New York Times COVID-19 tracker and those reported by Statista and others.

But, COVID-19 data changes quickly across the U.S. The White House Coronavirus Task Force Report for Dec. 6 shows that South Dakota had the highest ranking for rate of COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people from Nov. 28 through Dec. 4. The task force report was available through the Center for Public Integrity.

That is not the case as of Dec. 8. South Dakota had a 6% decrease in deaths over 14 days as of Dec. 7 for 23.4 deaths per 100,000 people, according to the New York Times COVID-19 Tracker.

On Nov. 19, the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 data listed South Dakota as second when sorting by new confirmed cases, meaning more people tested positive out of 100,000 people in South Dakota than 48 other states.

South Dakota does not have a statewide mask requirement or other COVID-19 related restrictions. But several cities do including Sioux Falls and Brookings. During a Dec. 7 news conference, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said the city’s mask mandate was effective in reducing the COVID-19 numbers.

Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties account for a 4,972 of the state’s 16,733 active cases, according to the South Dakota Department of Health and the city of Sioux Falls COVID-19 dashboard.

South Dakota ranked behind New Jersey in deaths per 100,000, according to Statista.

The overall rate in New Jersey was 195 per 100,000 and in South Dakota, 125. California’s was 50.

While as of Dec. 8 over the past week, South Dakota posted a decrease of 20% in the average number of cases per day at 862 cases per day, New Jersey and California have posted increases.

The New York Times COVID-19 tracker said on Dec. 8 that over the past week, there has been an average of 4,897 cases per day, an increase of 22% from the average two weeks earlier in New Jersey. There has also been a 79% increase in deaths, 30% increase in hospitalizations

In California, the death rate has been 120.4. deaths per 100,000 in the last seven days. The state had an 82% increase in cases and deaths and an 81% increase in hospitalization.

For context on the comparisons to New Jersey and California, it should be noted that coronavirus has a disproportionate impact on persons of color as well as the elderly and persons with underlying medical conditions. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), American Indians die at a rate of 2.6 times higher than whites. Blacks at 2.8% and Latino/Hispanic at 2.8.

South Dakota’s largest minority population is American Indian, at 9%, according to the 2019 U.S. Census population estimate. As of Dec. 8, the population accounts for 13% of all COVID-19 deaths, 13% of all active cases and 20% of those hospitalized.

California and New Jersey all have larger general populations than South Dakota and larger percentages of black and Latino/Hispanic populations.

In New Jersey, for example, 20.9% of the population is Hispanic or Latino while 15.1% is black, according to the 2019 Census estimate. Blacks account for 13% of all COVID-19 cases and Hispanics/Latinos account for 29% of all cases, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Nursing home residents have also accounted for many COVID-19 deaths and cases in the U.S. The KFF and AARP said on Nov. 11 that nursing home residents accounted for 40% of all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.

Again, surges in nursing homes is another illustration of how COVID-19 data can change quickly. South Dakota had 44 nursing home resident deaths on Aug. 23. By Oct. 18, there were 275 deaths.

According to the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, South Dakota had 454.7 cases per 1,000 nursing home residents to rank third behind Arkansas and Connecticut on Nov. 22.

Noem also mentioned that South Dakota is doing better than many states in the region.

In Minnesota, over the past week there has been a decrease of 18% to 5,341 in the average number of cases per day from the average two weeks earlier, according to the New York Times COVID-19 Tracker. The state posted an 18% increase in deaths and a 3% decrease in those hospitalized.

In Iowa over the past week, there has been an average of 2,193 cases per day, a decrease of 39% from the average two weeks earlier. There has also been a 49% increase in deaths and a 28% decrease in hospitalizations.

In North Dakota, over the past week, there has been an average of 584 cases per day, a decrease of 52% from the average two weeks earlier. The state has also posted a 8% decline in deaths and 19% decline in hospitalizations.

Iowa, North Dakota and Minnesota all have mask mandates.