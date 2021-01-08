Noem calls Ossoff, Warnock ‘communists’ in her national speech

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem called newly elected Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, both Democrats from Georgia, “communists” in her speech this week at the Republican National Committee, according to a condensed copy of the speech published Friday by the Federalist.

“The idea that Georgia, of all places, could elect two communists to the United States Senate was ridiculous,” Noem said in her speech.

Noem’s speech also referred to indoctrination of the leftist agenda in schools with children from aged 5 to 22, said that the Republican Party was the only party that respects Americans as human beings and doesn’t divide people based on religion or roots.

Noem also described Ossoff as a “33-year-old with no accomplishments” and Warnock as “a smooth-talking preacher.”

Ossoff’s opponent, Republican David Perdue, and Warnock’s opponent, Republican Kelly Loeffler, both tried to tie Ossoff and Warnock to communism. Factcheck.org investigated and found accusations made by Perdue and Loeffler to be false.

The speech comes the same week as Noem posted about how words matter on her official Governor Twitter account the day after mobs violently broke into the U.S. Capitol.

Brittanica.com defines communism as this: “Communism, political and economic doctrine that aims to replace private property and a profit-based economy with public ownership and communal control of at least the major means of production (e.g., mines, mills, and factories) and the natural resources of a society.”

Merriam Webster has this explanation: “Today, the word communism usually refers to the political and economic ideologies originating from Karl Marx’s theory of revolutionary socialism, which advocates a proletariat overthrow of capitalist structures within a society; societal and communal ownership and governance of the means of production; and the eventual establishment of a classless society.”

The Governor’s speech also included a reference to the mob’s break-in on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

“Violence has no place in our American political system, and we’re all in agreement that the events that played out on Capitol Hill this week were unacceptable,” Noem said.

“There are many in the media who are eager to blame Republicans for the events that transpired. And there are many in our party who are eager to blame President Trump both for the violence in Washington and for the results of the senate elections in Georgia,” Noem said. “But you know what? If that’s all we get out of this, our future will be no different than our past.”

In the copy of the speech in the Federalist, Noem said the bigger issue is how the Republican Party has failed Americans and needs to do better.

“Republicans have had chances to deliver for the American people. But we haven’t followed through,” Noem said.

The Governor borrows a quote from Martin Luther King, Jr. in her speech. “Our Republican Party respects everyone equally under the Constitution and treats them as Martin Luther King, Jr. wished: according to the content of their character and not the color of their skin.”

Noem uses King’s quote about character but King had thoughts on capitalism and socialism that would likely make Noem uncomfortable.

King said in this quote to staff in 1966. “[W]e are saying that something is wrong … with capitalism…. There must be better distribution of wealth and maybe America must move toward a democratic socialism,” according #MLK Global.

And in a letter to his future wife, Coretta Scott, King wrote, “I am much more socialistic in my economic theory than capitalistic,” according to The Martin Luther King, Jr.Research and Education Institute at Sanford University.

King became co-pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta in 1960 where his father was also a pastor. Warnock is now a pastor at the same church.

The FBI had King on a list at one time because the agency believed he had communist ties.

Although, King respected some socialist ideas, he rejected communism, in part, because of its stance on religion, according to multiple scholars and historians.

Noem’s office was contacted by KELOLAND News on Jan. 8 about her Republican National Committee speech. Communications director Ian Fury said he would let Noem’s thoughts speak for themselves.

Noem also said the education system is failing.

“We have failed to educate generations of our children about what makes America unique. Few, if any of them, have been taught the history of our decades-long fight to defeat communism. Meanwhile, the left’s indoctrination takes place every day with kids all across America from the time they walk into a school at age 5 to the time they graduate college at 22,” Noem said.

Noem does not say in her speech if the left’s indoctrination is happening in public K-12 schools or in colleges in South Dakota.

In 2019, the South Dakota Legislature passed a requirement that schools must post “In God We Trust.”

On Jan. 6, Noem announced a $50 million scholarship fund from T. Denny Sanford and First PREMIER. She’s asking the state Legislature to match that $50 million.

Noem said it wasn’t enough for the Republican party to talk about cutting taxes or making sure people earn more money or that it would fight against abortion or Obamacare.

“It’s not enough to be against things. We need to show the American people what we are for: We must more clearly articulate to the American people that we are the only party that respects them as human beings. We are the only party that believes the American people have God-given rights,” Noem said.

“The Republican Party respects people as individuals. We don’t divide people based on their religion or their roots. We don’t ostracize people who think for themselves. We understand that each person is different. Each person deserves the opportunity to build his or her life without some self-important government bureaucrat arbitrarily telling them what they can and can’t do,” Noem said.

South Dakota Republicans have been responsible for introducing several bills recent bills that have been criticized for discriminating against individuals. Those bills include a measure that would make it a crime for any medical professional to perform gender-affirming procedures on children under the age of 16, introduced by Republican Fred Deutsch in 2020.

In January of 2020, Rep. Tony Randolph, a Republican from Rapid City, introduced a bill that wanted the state to not enforce, endorse and favor policies that allow same-sex marriage, policies that allow counties to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples and policies that prevent discrimination based on sexual orientation.

The bills did not pass.