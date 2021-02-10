Noem and legislative leadership to move forward on medical marijuana plan

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem and leadership in both chambers of the South Dakota state Legislature today announced a plan to implement Initiated Measure 26 (IM 26), the medical marijuana measure

“We are working diligently to get IM 26 implemented safely and correctly,” Noem said in a news release. “The feasibility of getting this program up and running well will take additional time. I am thankful to our legislative leaders for helping make sure that we do this right.”

The plan would add a year of additional flexibility on the implementation timeline and create an interim committee to meet and recommend solutions before next legislative session.

The state of South Dakota has consulted with industry experts Cannabis Public Policy Consulting (CPPC). CPPC has not seen a successful implementation of a medicinal marijuana program in just eight months, the timeframe IM 26 currently requires, according to the news release. Some states take more than two years for successful implementation. To address this, the implementation plan adds additional flexibility to the timeline. This will allow the state to address several policy concerns and additional rules regarding IM 26.

According to the news release, CPPC advises that no state in the country has ever implemented both a medicinal and a recreational marijuana program simultaneously. While the circuit court has ruled that Amendment A is unconstitutional, the state is still anticipating that the Supreme Court will have the opportunity to weigh in on this constitutional matter.