FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A home explosion southeast of Ft. Pierre on Wednesday, May 24, took the lives of three people. Two months later, we still have no details regarding the cause of the explosion, with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety telling reporting that the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

KELOLAND’s Bob Mercer was on scene following the explosion back in May, reporting that the house had been flattened, and that debris had been sent 50-100 yards in all directions.

In the aftermath of the explosion, Stanley County Sheriff Brad Rathbun said that authorities were not suspecting foul play, but that the cause of the explosion was under investigation.

County officials at the time said that the State Fire Marshal was investigating, along with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

KELOLAND News has reached out to the Department of Public Safety (DPS) multiple times in the past two months, and has been told that the explosion is still under investigation.

KELOLAND News contacted DPS again on July 25, asking for details and an explanation of the timeline of the investigation. An agency official responded, acknowledging receipt of the request.