RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 is still closed west of Chamberlain and much of western South Dakota is in a No Travel Advisory as a winter storm continues to impact the state.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s road conditions map shows that the majority of western South Dakota is under a no travel advisory as of Wednesday morning. Roads in and south of Rapid City have some slippery areas, packed snow, and blowing snow and reduced speeds are recommended.

South Dakota road conditions

Rapid City issued a downtown snow removal alert Wednesday for tonight. Crews will begin plowing the downtown area at 2 a.m. and all cars must be removed. The alert stretches from Fifth Street to West Boulevard and Kansas City Street to Omaha Street.

Cars left in the street between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. will be ticketed and towed.

Deadwood has received 23 inches of snow so far while Rapid City has about 6 1/12 inches.

Viewers sent in the images below from Spearfish, Deadwood and Central City.

Meteorologist Brian Karstens said that Lead and Deadwood are currently in a winter storm warning while just south of that in the Black Hills there is a winter weather advisory. The rest of western South Dakota is still in a blizzard warning through Thursday.

Schools and city offices continue to be closed out west. You can check all closings on the KELOLAND Closeline.

Strong winds are still expected Wednesday with gusts up to 53 mph according to KELOLAND meteorologists.

If you have photos of the blizzard in western South Dakota you can email your images to ushare@keloland.com.