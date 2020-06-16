No statewide peak but series of smaller peaks likely, DOH official says

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Just several weeks ago state officials were discussing a possible statewide coronavirus peak in mid-June. On Friday, June 12, Dr. Josh Clayton of the South Dakota Department of Health said there won’t be a statewide peak.

Instead, the state will experience small peaks across different areas of the state, Clayton said. The smaller peaks can by county or in surges, depending on the data being reviewed, he said.

Clayton said as COVID-19 cases decline in some counties such as Minnehaha County cases are increasing in other counties.

Beadle and Brown counties are two examples of where COVID-19 cases have increased in the past two weeks.

“I think we are going to see this ebb and flow of activity across the state at least for the foreseeable future,” Clayton said.

The April model COVID-19 predicted a mid- June peak. It’s main focus was on overall bed census need, he said.

The bed census was a very conservative estimate overall for planning, Clayton said.

According to the state DOH, 5% of available intensive care beds in the state are being used by COVID-19 patients. 4% of all available hospital beds were being used by COVID-19 patients.

South Dakota Department of Health chart on ICU bed use in the state.

“The reality on the ground, is cases have not been occcurrng in all counties and jurisdictions at the same time,” he said.

The state won’t do any additional modeling in terms of beds needed, Clayton said.