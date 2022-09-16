SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When a tentative agreement was reached to avoid a union railroad strike on Thursday, the impact was felt in the agriculture industry in South Dakota.

“There’s been a sign of relief,” said Jerry Schmitz, the executive director of the South Dakota Soybean Checkoff and South Dakota Soybean Association. Although it’s a tentative agreement and labor unions must approve it “at least we are moving in that direction,” Schmitz said.

Mike Steenhoek, the executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition, commented in the media on the avoidance of a rail strike, “Without cost-effective, reliable rail service, so much of what farmers produce will never connect with our domestic and international customers. A strike, lockout, or significant slowdown would have imposed significant harm on agriculture – particularly on the eve of harvest.”

Seventy to 80% of the soybeans grown in South Dakota leave the state, Schmitz said. “Sixty percent of that is (to) international markets,” he said. “A lot of that is to Asia.”

Many of soybeans that leave the state for Asian markets, “go west on rail,” he said.

If rail shipping stops because of a strike, it has a ripple effect throughout the ag industry which includes higher costs because of needed storage, higher costs for any possible alternative transportation and then, higher costs at the grocery store for consumers.

Grains use rail for shipping, whether its soybeans or corn or another grain, he said.

If soybeans can’t be shipped by rail, elevators would likely need to hold grain during harvest.

“They’ve already contracted those (rail) cars out because they have a pretty good idea of what they will get at harvest,” Schmitz said. “When the ability to move grain stops, it immediately impacts prices.”

Elevators may be forced to store grain on the ground which makes them more vulnerable to weather, Schmitz said.

If the contract with the buyer can’t be filled, the buyer may look for another source of soybeans.

Those in the ag industry may also search for other transportation.

If transportation can be secured it will cost more because “they aren’t going to do it for free,” Schmitz said.

Other impacts from a possible rail strike

Harvest has started in some parts of South Dakota. Not only does grain need to be shipped from the field, farmers will also be using fertilizer this fall.

“Even the discussion of a possible strike has impacted fertilizer,” Schmitz said.

FILE – The crew on a Union Pacific freight train works at a siding on Jan. 24, 2020, south of Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/David Boe, File)

Suppliers began to look at other buyers when talk about a possible rail strike started because if there was a strike, they wanted a different way to reach other possible buyers, Schmitz said.

Even that discussion could cause higher prices for fertilizer in some parts of the state, he said.

The supply of fertilizer has already been strained because of the situation with Ukraine and Russia.

Schmitz said a fair portion of the soybeans produced goes into soy oil or feedstock for livestock.

Facilities that process those soybeans often use the rail system.

“What happens there?” Schmitz said. “Many are already selling (product) in advance. If it can’t be shipped what do processors do?”

Goods the ag industry needs would also be impacted by a rail strike.

Equipment and machinery parts that are manufactured outside the U.S. are often shipped by rail, Schmitz said.

Labor and the importance of maintaining all transportation

Schmitz said he understands the labor concerns that prompted talk of a strike. Like many other industries, there is a shortage of rail labor.

Railroads have been asking employees to do more and work longer, Schmitz said.

“We’ve had discussions with some rail folks in the past year because of the labor shortage, they haven’t been able to meet some contracts,” Schmitz said. Railroads have been buying more engines and trying to hire more people, he said.

Rail is one important piece of agriculture transportation but so are other options.

“One advantage of the United States has over the rest of the world is our infrastructure,” Schmitz said. The U.S. has a system of rail, highways and waterways for shipping goods.

Yet, “Infrastructure is a general concern of ours,” Schmitz said. “In order to stay as the leader, we have to maintain our infrastructure.”

It’s why the South Dakota organization and the national Soy Transportation Coalition pay attention to waterways thousands of miles away.

“We have a concern about the Columbia River, way out west. We need to be able to navigate that,” Schmitz said.

There is a group that is seeking a pause in dam action on the river because of concerns of negative impact on salmon.