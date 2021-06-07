No motorized foot scooters in Downtown Sioux Falls until state law changes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’ll be no motorized foot scooters coming to Downtown Sioux Falls this summer.

Sioux Falls business owner Troy Holt proposed a partnership with the city of Sioux Falls and Duluth-based Leaf Rides to bring motorized foot scooters to certain areas of the city. The first reading of a proposed ordinance passed at last week’s city council meeting, but the second reading is being “withdrawn by the sponsor,” according to this week’s meeting agenda.

On Monday, Holt told KELOLAND News there’s been plenty of feedback on safety concerns regarding scooter use on sidewalks. He said a decision was made to slow the process down until state law could be changed to allow scooter use on streets.

Holt said he didn’t have a timeline for when he’d like to start a scooter business. He said seeing the process stop for this year was “disappointing” but added he wanted a partnership with the city to make the business work.

Currently, electric scooters are classified by South Dakota law as motor vehicles and that requires vehicles to meet safety equipment standards that scooters don’t have.

Holt said he hasn’t been in contact with any state lawmakers yet about bringing a change to state law to allow motorized scooters on streets. The 2022 legislative session is set to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Despite the setback, Holt said noted there was a lot of support for the idea, especially as a way to showcase downtown.