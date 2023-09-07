SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’ll be no Germanfest this year in Sioux Falls.

The event, a one-day fundraiser hosted by the Sister Cities Association of Sioux Falls, has taken place in 2022, 2021, and 2019. Over the years, the event has been held in various locations around downtown Sioux Falls and it first started in the mid-2000s.

According to the Sister Cities Association Sioux Falls website, the event has been based on the City of Sioux Falls celebrating the whole country of Germany and the partnership with the City of Potsdam. Sister Cities Association of Sioux Falls noted the event is organized by a small group of volunteers and the festival is always a free event.

KELOLAND News reached out to Sister Cities Association of Sioux Falls for any statement or comment about the future of Germanfest in Sioux Falls. Any response will be added to this story.

Downtown Sioux Falls Marketing Director Tenley Schwartz told KELOLAND News that DTSF doesn’t have a role in Germanfest.

“We’ve heard from one of the organizers that they are taking a pause on the event this year,” Schwartz said.

Remedy Brewing Company will be holding an Oktoberfest at its 8th Street location on Sept. 23.