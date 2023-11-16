HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO) — On October 18, 2023, a home explosion rocked the small community of Humboldt, South Dakota, killing one member of the family and severely injuring two others.

As the family works toward recovery, the investigation by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) remains open.

MCSO Captain Josh Phillips spoke with KELOLAND News on the morning of November 16, explaining that while the case is still open, the role of the sheriff’s office is now minimal as other entities have stepped in to continue the investigation.

The MCSO, Phillips explained, was on scene and collected evidence. He says that as of now, nothing criminal in nature has been found, and no foul play is suspected.

Phillips added that the MCSO will keep the case open until a final determination on the cause of the explosion is made, which may take some time.