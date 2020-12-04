SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There will be no fans allowed at the Dakota Showcase scheduled for Dec. 10-12 as Sanford Health and the Sanford Pentagon made that decision on Friday, Dec. 4.

“The safest thing we can continue to do for the teams, the fans and our communities is to hold these games at the Sanford Pentagon without spectators,” Jeremy Cauwels, M.D., senior vice president of clinic quality at Sanford Health said in a release sent out on Friday. “We realize many people want to support their favorite university in person, but the safest thing to do for all involved is to watch the games from home.”

The Dakota Showcase is a new event that will include the men’s basketball teams from North Dakota, North Dakota State, South Dakota and South Dakota State.

The three-day event will feature six games in a round robin style tournament.

All tickets will be refunded.

Dakota Showcase Schedule

Thursday, Dec. 10

5:30 p.m. — South Dakota vs. North Dakota

8:00 p.m. — South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State

Friday, Dec. 11

5:30 p.m. — North Dakota vs. South Dakota State

8:00 p.m. — North Dakota State vs. South Dakota

Saturday, Dec. 12

5:30 p.m. — North Dakota State vs. North Dakota

8:00 p.m. — South Dakota State vs. South Dakota