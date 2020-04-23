NFL Draft: Who is your favorite local team taking in round 1?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The 2020 NFL Draft will satisfy sports fans for three days, during this COVID-19 pandemic… unless your favorite team has a bad draft.

South Dakota is in a unique location where there are six teams that many South Dakotans follow or cheer for such as the: Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions.

Here is a look at what the experts think will happen tonight:

Detroit Lions- Pick #3

The Detroit Lions have the third pick in this year’s NFL Draft. There has been a lot of talks as to whether the Lions will use it to draft or use it as trade bait.

More than ever, teams will try to work out trades before the NFL Draft begins just in case. To that point: The #Lions have been engaged with multiple teams on potentially trading out of the No. 3 spot, sources say. Things have heated up over the last 24 hours. 🔥 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 23, 2020

Source Player Drafted College ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. Derrick Brown- Defensive Tackle Auburn ESPN’s Todd McShay Jeff Okudah- Cornerback Ohio State NFL Network’s Peter Schrager Trade with Miami for #5; take Jeff Okudah Ohio State CBS Sports Jeff Okudah- Cornerback Ohio State KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter Jeff Okudah- Corneraback Ohio State

Denver Broncos- Pick #15

The Devner Broncos have the fifteenth pick of the draft and the biggest team needs are wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback.

This year’s NFL Draft has a lot of depth at the WR and CB position. It is projected that the Broncos will pick a wide receiver.

Source Player Drafted College ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. Ceedee Lamb- Wide Receiver Oklahoma ESPN’s Todd McShay Jerry Jeudy- Wide Receiver Alabama NFL Network’s Peter Schrager Trade with 49ers for 13th pick; take Jerry Jeudy Alabama CBS Sports Jerry Jeudy- Wide Receiver Alabama KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter Henry Ruggs III- Wide Receiver Alabama

Minnesota Vikings- Pick #22

The Minnesota Vikings made a deal with the Buffalo Bills and lost wide receiver Stefon Diggs, however the Vikings received pick #22 in exchange.

The most important needs for the Vikings are cornerback, wide receiver, offensive line and defensive end.

Source Player Drafted College ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. Henry Ruggs III- Wide Receiver Alabama ESPN’s Todd McShay Josh Jones- Offensive Tackle Houston NFL Network’s Peter Schrager Justin Jefferson- Wide Receiver LSU CBS Sports Jeff Gladney- Cornerback TCU KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter Justin Jefferson- Wide Receiver LSU

Minnesota Vikings- Pick #25

After a loss in the NFC Divisional round, the Vikings earned the twenty-fifth pick of the NFL draft.

Source Player Drafted College ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. Jaylon Johnson- Cornerback Utah ESPN’s Todd McShay A.J. Terrell- Cornerback Clemson NFL Network’s Peter Schrager Kristian Fulton- Cornerback LSU CBS Sports Yetur Gross Matos- Defensive Back Penn State KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter Antoine Winfield Jr.- Cornerback Minnesota

Green Bay Packers- Pick #30

The Green Bay Packers had a great season as the Packers lost in the NFC Championship.

The Packers will look to improve at the tight end, wide receiver, and offensive line positions.

Source Player Drafted College ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. Cole Kmet- Tight End Notre Dame ESPN’s Todd McShay Ross Blacklock- Defensive Tackle TCU NFL Network’s Peter Schrager Trade with Seahawks for 27th pick; take Kenneth Murray- Linebacker Oklahoma CBS Sports Denzel Mims- Wide Receiver Baylor KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter Kenneth Murray Oklahoma

Kansas City Chiefs- Pick #32

The Kansas City Chiefs won last season’s Super Bowl and now they have the last pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs will be looking to improve at the cornerback, linebacker, running back, and offensive line position.