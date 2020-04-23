NFL Draft: Who is your favorite local team taking in round 1?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The 2020 NFL Draft will satisfy sports fans for three days, during this COVID-19 pandemic… unless your favorite team has a bad draft.
South Dakota is in a unique location where there are six teams that many South Dakotans follow or cheer for such as the: Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions.
Here is a look at what the experts think will happen tonight:
Detroit Lions- Pick #3
The Detroit Lions have the third pick in this year’s NFL Draft. There has been a lot of talks as to whether the Lions will use it to draft or use it as trade bait.
|Source
|Player Drafted
|College
|ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.
|Derrick Brown- Defensive Tackle
|Auburn
|ESPN’s Todd McShay
|Jeff Okudah- Cornerback
|Ohio State
|NFL Network’s Peter Schrager
|Trade with Miami for #5; take Jeff Okudah
|Ohio State
|CBS Sports
|Jeff Okudah- Cornerback
|Ohio State
|KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter
|Jeff Okudah- Corneraback
|Ohio State
Denver Broncos- Pick #15
The Devner Broncos have the fifteenth pick of the draft and the biggest team needs are wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback.
This year’s NFL Draft has a lot of depth at the WR and CB position. It is projected that the Broncos will pick a wide receiver.
|Source
|Player Drafted
|College
|ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.
|Ceedee Lamb- Wide Receiver
|Oklahoma
|ESPN’s Todd McShay
|Jerry Jeudy- Wide Receiver
|Alabama
|NFL Network’s Peter Schrager
|Trade with 49ers for 13th pick; take Jerry Jeudy
|Alabama
|CBS Sports
|Jerry Jeudy- Wide Receiver
|Alabama
|KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter
|Henry Ruggs III- Wide Receiver
|Alabama
Minnesota Vikings- Pick #22
The Minnesota Vikings made a deal with the Buffalo Bills and lost wide receiver Stefon Diggs, however the Vikings received pick #22 in exchange.
The most important needs for the Vikings are cornerback, wide receiver, offensive line and defensive end.
|Source
|Player Drafted
|College
|ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.
|Henry Ruggs III- Wide Receiver
|Alabama
|ESPN’s Todd McShay
|Josh Jones- Offensive Tackle
|Houston
|NFL Network’s Peter Schrager
|Justin Jefferson- Wide Receiver
|LSU
|CBS Sports
|Jeff Gladney- Cornerback
|TCU
|KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter
|Justin Jefferson- Wide Receiver
|LSU
Minnesota Vikings- Pick #25
After a loss in the NFC Divisional round, the Vikings earned the twenty-fifth pick of the NFL draft.
|Source
|Player Drafted
|College
|ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.
|Jaylon Johnson- Cornerback
|Utah
|ESPN’s Todd McShay
|A.J. Terrell- Cornerback
|Clemson
|NFL Network’s Peter Schrager
|Kristian Fulton- Cornerback
|LSU
|CBS Sports
|Yetur Gross Matos- Defensive Back
|Penn State
|KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter
|Antoine Winfield Jr.- Cornerback
|Minnesota
Green Bay Packers- Pick #30
The Green Bay Packers had a great season as the Packers lost in the NFC Championship.
The Packers will look to improve at the tight end, wide receiver, and offensive line positions.
|Source
|Player Drafted
|College
|ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.
|Cole Kmet- Tight End
|Notre Dame
|ESPN’s Todd McShay
|Ross Blacklock- Defensive Tackle
|TCU
|NFL Network’s Peter Schrager
|Trade with Seahawks for 27th pick; take Kenneth Murray- Linebacker
|Oklahoma
|CBS Sports
|Denzel Mims- Wide Receiver
|Baylor
|KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter
|Kenneth Murray
|Oklahoma
Kansas City Chiefs- Pick #32
The Kansas City Chiefs won last season’s Super Bowl and now they have the last pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.
The Chiefs will be looking to improve at the cornerback, linebacker, running back, and offensive line position.
|Source
|Player Drafted
|College
|ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.
|Jonathan Taylor- Running back
|Wisconsin
|ESPN’s Todd McShay
|Antoine Winfield Jr.- Cornerback
|Minnesota
|NFL Network’s Peter Schrager
|Trevon Diggs- Cornerback
|Alabama
|CBS Sports
|Kristian Fulton- Cornerback
|LSU
|KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter