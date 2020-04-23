1  of  2
NFL Draft: Who is your favorite local team taking in round 1?

KELOLAND.com Original

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The 2020 NFL Draft will satisfy sports fans for three days, during this COVID-19 pandemic… unless your favorite team has a bad draft.

South Dakota is in a unique location where there are six teams that many South Dakotans follow or cheer for such as the: Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions.

Here is a look at what the experts think will happen tonight:

Detroit Lions- Pick #3

The Detroit Lions have the third pick in this year’s NFL Draft. There has been a lot of talks as to whether the Lions will use it to draft or use it as trade bait.

SourcePlayer DraftedCollege
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.Derrick Brown- Defensive TackleAuburn
ESPN’s Todd McShayJeff Okudah- CornerbackOhio State
NFL Network’s Peter SchragerTrade with Miami for #5; take Jeff OkudahOhio State
CBS SportsJeff Okudah- CornerbackOhio State
KELOLAND.com’s Grant SweeterJeff Okudah- CornerabackOhio State

Denver Broncos- Pick #15

The Devner Broncos have the fifteenth pick of the draft and the biggest team needs are wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback.

This year’s NFL Draft has a lot of depth at the WR and CB position. It is projected that the Broncos will pick a wide receiver.

SourcePlayer DraftedCollege
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.Ceedee Lamb- Wide ReceiverOklahoma
ESPN’s Todd McShayJerry Jeudy- Wide ReceiverAlabama
NFL Network’s Peter SchragerTrade with 49ers for 13th pick; take Jerry JeudyAlabama
CBS SportsJerry Jeudy- Wide ReceiverAlabama
KELOLAND.com’s Grant SweeterHenry Ruggs III- Wide ReceiverAlabama

Minnesota Vikings- Pick #22

The Minnesota Vikings made a deal with the Buffalo Bills and lost wide receiver Stefon Diggs, however the Vikings received pick #22 in exchange.

The most important needs for the Vikings are cornerback, wide receiver, offensive line and defensive end.

SourcePlayer DraftedCollege
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.Henry Ruggs III- Wide ReceiverAlabama
ESPN’s Todd McShayJosh Jones- Offensive TackleHouston
NFL Network’s Peter SchragerJustin Jefferson- Wide ReceiverLSU
CBS SportsJeff Gladney- CornerbackTCU
KELOLAND.com’s Grant SweeterJustin Jefferson- Wide ReceiverLSU

Minnesota Vikings- Pick #25

After a loss in the NFC Divisional round, the Vikings earned the twenty-fifth pick of the NFL draft.

SourcePlayer DraftedCollege
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.Jaylon Johnson- CornerbackUtah
ESPN’s Todd McShayA.J. Terrell- CornerbackClemson
NFL Network’s Peter SchragerKristian Fulton- CornerbackLSU
CBS SportsYetur Gross Matos- Defensive BackPenn State
KELOLAND.com’s Grant SweeterAntoine Winfield Jr.- CornerbackMinnesota

Green Bay Packers- Pick #30

The Green Bay Packers had a great season as the Packers lost in the NFC Championship.

The Packers will look to improve at the tight end, wide receiver, and offensive line positions.

SourcePlayer DraftedCollege
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.Cole Kmet- Tight EndNotre Dame
ESPN’s Todd McShayRoss Blacklock- Defensive TackleTCU
NFL Network’s Peter SchragerTrade with Seahawks for 27th pick; take Kenneth Murray- LinebackerOklahoma
CBS SportsDenzel Mims- Wide ReceiverBaylor
KELOLAND.com’s Grant SweeterKenneth MurrayOklahoma

Kansas City Chiefs- Pick #32

The Kansas City Chiefs won last season’s Super Bowl and now they have the last pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs will be looking to improve at the cornerback, linebacker, running back, and offensive line position.

SourcePlayer DraftedCollege
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.Jonathan Taylor- Running backWisconsin
ESPN’s Todd McShayAntoine Winfield Jr.- CornerbackMinnesota
NFL Network’s Peter SchragerTrevon Diggs- CornerbackAlabama
CBS SportsKristian Fulton- CornerbackLSU
KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter

