NFL Draft: Who is your favorite local NFL team taking in round 1?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 29 and like most years, fans will be paying attention that night to what their favorite team is going to do.

South Dakota is a unique NFL location where there are six teams that are following quite closely in the area including the Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears.

Here is a look at what some sports analysts think will happen come Thursday night’s opening round:

Detroit Lions – Pick #7

The Detroit Lions are the first team to pick of the six South Dakota local teams to pick. The Lions made a major move this offseason trading longtime Detroit quarterback, Matthew Stafford, to Los Angeles.

That move brought Jared Goff to the Lions.

Detroit is said to need help at the linebacker, safety, cornerback and offensive lineman position, but many NFL analysts have them going wide receiver.

Source Player Drafted College ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. Ja’Marr Chase – Wide Receiver LSU ESPN’s Todd McShay Jaylen Waddle – Wide Receiver Alabama CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco Ja’Marr Chase – Wide Receiver LSU NFL Network’s Peter Schrager Trade with Arizona – Take Christian Darrisaw (OT) at #16 Virginia Tech KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter DeVonta Smith – Wide Receiver Alabama

There are several talented wide receivers in the 2021 draft class, but the question will be, which receiver will Detroit take.

Denver Broncos – Pick #9

Denver is in need of several positions including offensive lineman, linebacker, defensive lineman and running back.

Entering Wednesday, April 27, most people expected the Broncos to go quarterback, but then Denver made a trade for Teddy Bridgewater.

The #Panthers are trading QB Teddy Bridgewater to the #Broncos for a sixth-round draft pick, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 28, 2021

That now poses the question whether the Broncos will stay quarterback or go with another one of their positions.

Source Player Drafted College ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. Micah Parsons – Linebacker Penn State ESPN’s Todd McShay Trey Lance – Quarterback North Dakota State CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco Jamin Davis – Linebacker Kentucky NFL Network’s Peter Schrager Trey Lance – Quarterback North Dakota State KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter Micah Parsons – Linebacker Penn State

Minnesota Vikings – Pick #14

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a tough season where injuries and a struggling defense led to a 7-9 record.

Minnesota has added several talented defensive players throughout the offseason including Patrick Peterson, Xavier Woods, Nick Vigil, Dalvin Tomlinson and Stephen Weatherly.

With all these additions the glaringly obvious need for the Vikings is at offensive tackle, but a lack of tackles, may impact their pick.

Source Player Drafted College ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. Christian Darrisaw – Offensive Tackle Virginia Tech ESPN’s Todd McShay Rashawn Slater – Offensive Lineman Northwestern CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco Trey Lance – Quarterback North Dakota State NFL Network’s Peter Schrager Jaelan Phillips – Edge Miami KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter Rashawn Slater – Offensive Lineman Northwestern

If Rashawn Slater is still available at #14, the Vikings will take that opportunity. McShay has the Vikings taking him, but the other three analysts have Slater going earlier than the fourteenth pick.

Chicago Bears – Pick #20

The Bears picked up Andy Dalton, but Chicago is still looking to improve at the quarterback position.

Other needs for the Bears are at offensive line, wide receiver, defensive back and edge rusher.

Source Player Drafted College ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. Teven Jenkins – Offensive Tackle Oklahoma State ESPN’s Todd McShay Kadarius Toney – Wide Receiver Florida CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco Teven Jenkins – Offensive Tackle Oklahoma State NFL Network’s Peter Schrager Rashod Bateman – Wide Receiver Minnesota KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter Teven Jenkins – Offensive Tackle Oklahoma State

Green Bay Packers – Pick #29

Defense is going to be the focus for the Packers in 2021 as they are coming off yet another successful offensive season.

The main needs according to NFL Network are cornerback, defensive line, offensive line, linebacker and wide receiver.

Source Player Drafted College ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. Rashod Bateman – Wide Receiver Minnesota ESPN’s Todd McShay Jamin Davis – Inside Linebacker Kentucky CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco Creed Humphrey – Offensive Lineman Oklahoma NFL Network’s Peter Schrager Elijah Moore – Wide Receiver Mississippi KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter Asante Samuel Jr. – Cornerback Florida State

To me, the Packers know where their downfalls are and following the struggles of Kevin King as a starting cornerback, I feel Green Bay goes cornerback and the Florida State CB (Samuel Jr.) should be a big help.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City is one of four teams that don’t own a first round pick, following their trade with Baltimore.

The Chiefs added Orlando Brown Jr. to their offensive line, which makes their main focuses of this year’s draft to edge, cornerback, offensive line, wide receiver and tight end.