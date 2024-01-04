SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A bill that appears to be aimed at full-time travelers who are South Dakota residents will be offered by the secretary of state this year.

Senate Bill 17 says that a resident must be within the state “for at least thirty days in the three hundred and sixty-five days immediately prior to submitting the registration form” in order to register to vote.

The language would better clarify a 2023 law that requires 30 days of residency before registering to vote, officials from the secretary of state office said.

“The current law gives no parameters as to a time period for the 30 days. The amendment defines the period for the 30 days,” Tom Deadrick of the secretary of state’s office said in an email to KELOLAND News.

The Legislature in 2023 passed Senate Bill 139 which has a requirement to live in the state for 30 days prior to registering to vote.

The state allows full-time travelers to be South Dakota residents if they spend one night in the state. Many list post office boxes at locations around the state as their place of residency as they travel. The locations serve as areas where mail can be sent and then forwarded on to the full-time traveler resident or where the traveler can pick up the mail.

The other part of SB139 from 2023 defines a domicile strictly so that in theory, a post office box for a full-time traveler won’t qualify as a domicile, and therefore would be qualified to register to vote.

SB 139 raised questions within the full-time RV community as well as around the state.

Multiple RV industry publications have said SB139 is a matter for the courts. And based on that, the proposed SB17 could also be.

When asked if the proposed SB17 legislation would change voting for full-time traveling residents, Deadrick said in an email, “That is a legal question that has many different legal avenues it could go down and is not a question we can answer.”

Pennington County is one county that has many full-time travelers as state residents.

The county created a new precinct that included a full-time traveler location service, the county’s former election supervisor said in 2021. In April of 2021 there were 9,289 registered voters in that precinct, the election supervisor said then.

As of Jan. 4, there are 12,278 active voters in the precinct with the full-time traveler service location, said county auditor Cindy Mohler said. There are more than 14,000 active and inactive voters which means a couple thousand voters have not voted in four years, Mohler said.

The two numbers include those with that are traditional non-full-time travelers and those that are considered full-time travelers state residents, Mohler said.

The state could pass proposed SB17 but enforcing it appears to be in the hands of the voters themselves.

After last year’s SB139 was approved, the registration forms included this declaration “*I have maintained residence in South Dakota for at least 30 days prior to submitting the registration form.” If a potential voter signs the form, they are declaring that statement to be true.

Mohler said auditors and election officials rely on the integrity of the voter’s signature. The voter would be committing perjury if the 30-day declaration is not true, she said.

It’s the same scenario if SB17 is approved, she said.

Mohler doesn’t support legislation or restrictions that would deny full-time travelers who are residents under South Dakota law the right to vote.

“The bottom line is (the state) should not take away their right to vote,” Mohler said. “They are South Dakota residents.”

There is no national database to determine if a full-time traveler votes in South Dakota and votes in Arizona, for example, Mohler said. Again, voters sign the registration and their integrity must be relied upon in the current system, she said.

If the state did deny those full-time travelers who are South Dakota residents the ability to vote, that would result in a lawsuit, she said.

Residents are automatically registered to vote when driver’s licensed are renewed. The resident has to opt out of this automatic registration. Generally, for those of voting age, drivers license are renewed every five years in South Dakota. A full-time traveler needs to be the state for 24 hours to get a driver’s license and be a state resident.

Minnehaha County Auditor Leah Anderson has been outspoken in her concerns about traveling South Dakota residents and voting.

“The problem that I mentioned during public comment at the Board of Elections meeting is that when someone goes to the driver’s license station and they are a new resident, they are only required to have been in the state for 24 hours to get a driver’s license. To register to vote they must be a resident for 30 days and meet residency requirements,” Anderson said in a Sept. 29 KELOLAND story by Bob Mercer.

While the state passed the 30-day requirement in 2023, the appetite for more election laws may not be the same this year.

“It seems like the Minnehaha county auditor has created a lot of frustration with those RV voters. That does not seem to be held maybe all the way across the state but it’s an ideal topic that we’re all looking at. I think our voters should be extraordinarily proud of the system that we’ve gotten South Dakota, it’s efficient, it’s easy to use for the voters, and it’s darn secure,” Republican Rep. Will Mortenson, the House Majority Leader, said in a Wednesday interview with KELOLAND News.

