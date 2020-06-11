New unemployment claims vary in five-state area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The ups and downs of new, or initial, unemployment claims continue for the five state region.

South Dakota and Nebraska were the two states to have decreases in new claims. South Dakota’s claims for the week ending June 6 were 817, which is 681 fewer than the week before, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Nebraska had 354 fewer claims for 4,729.

Minnesota, Iowa and North Dakota all posted increases.

Minnesota’s claims increased by 7,555 to 29,209. North Dakota had a 212 increase to 2,527 while Iowa increased by 3,663 to 10,112.

Minnesota’s highest number of new claims since the week ending March 14 were 116,438 for the week ending March 21, according to the U.S. DOL.

The four other states have hit their highest new claims so far in the week ending April 4, according to the U.S. DOL.

For that week: Iowa’s new claims were 67,334, Nebraska’s were 26,788, North Dakota’s were 16,093 and South Dakota’s claims were 8,182.