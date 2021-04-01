New unemployment claims reaching pre-pandemic levels in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — New, or initial, weekly unemployment claims are returning to pre-pandemic levels in South Dakota.

The state averaged 232 new weekly unemployment claims during 2019, South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman said in a March 25 KELOLAND News story.

For the week ending March 27, the state had 238 new unemployment claims. That is a decrease of 57 claims from the prior week’s total of 295, according to S.D. DLR.

The state has had an average of 2,798 new claims per week during the pandemic, Hultman said in the March 25 story.

Claims also declined in Iowa to 4,846 from 5,129 for a decrease of 283.

Minnesota had an increase of 2,420 to 10,795 from 8,375.

Claims in Nebraska increased by 244 from 1,626 to 1,870.

North Dakota’s claims increased by 228 from 678 to 906.

The numbers for the four other states are from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The number of people on unemployment increased by 114 to 4,941 for the week ending March 20.