New unemployment claims increase in South Dakota, region

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — More people filed new unemployment claims for the week ending Dec. 5 than in the prior week, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.

The department processed 818 new, or initial claims, for an increase of 382 from the prior week’s 436.

Iowa’s claims more than doubled. Claims increased to 10,747 from the prior week’s 5,537 which is a 5,390 increase.

Minnesota’s claims increased by 902 to 25,429 from 24,527. The state had roughly 15,000 new claims for the week ending Nov. 15.

Nebraska had 2,895 claims. That’s a 503 increase from the prior week’s 2,392.

North Dakota had 1,890 which is a 277 increase from 1,613.