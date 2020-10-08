New unemployment claims increase in South Dakota, four other states

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — More people filed new unemployment claims than in the prior week in South Dakota, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.

The state DLR said 137 more new, or initial, claims were filed for the week ending Oct. 3 than in the prior week. A total of 404 claims were filed and 267 were filed for the week ending Sept. 26.

All states in a five state region had increased new claims, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Iowa had 4,730 new claims which is a 114 increase over the prior week’s 4,616.

Minnesota had an increase of 371 claims for 9,710. The state had 9,339 claims in the prior week.

Nebraska had 3,207 new claims which 206 more claims than 3,001 in the prior week.

North Dakota posted 889 new claims. That is 33 more claims than the 856 claims in the prior week.

South Dakota had a 1,192 decrease in continued claims, which is the number of unemployed individuals who are still unemployed after the first claims. The state posted 4,975 continued claims for the week ending Sept. 26, a decrease of 1,192 from the prior week’s total of 6,167.