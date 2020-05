SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – (KELO) — Three of five states in the region had higher initial, or new, unemployment rates for the week ending May 16, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Iowa posted the largest increase (2,530) in claims with 14,586.

North Dakota had 3,277 new claims, up 658 from the prior week. Nebraska had 5,875, up 36 from the prior week.

South Dakota had 3,410 which is 481 fewer claims than the prior week.

Minnesota had 28,615 claims which is 278 fewer claims than the prior week.