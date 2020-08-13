New unemployment claims increase by 136 in South Dakota; four neighboring states post decreases

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — New, or initial unemployment, claims increased by 136 claims in South Dakota for the week ending Aug. 8, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.

The state had 911 claims compared to 775 in the prior week.

North Dakota had a decline of 137 from 979 to 842 this past week. Claims in Minnesota decreased by 2,978 to 9,337 from 12,315.

Claims in Iowa decreased by 1,035 from 6,317 to 5,282. Nebraska had 2,640 this past week which is a decrease of 306 from 2,946.

In South Dakota, The latest number of continued state claims is 15,464 for the week ending July 25, a decrease of 179 from the prior week’s total of 15,643, according to the state DLR. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

New unemployment claims in the five area states reached their highest in early April.