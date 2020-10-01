New unemployment claims drop in South Dakota, three neighboring states

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — New, or initial, unemployment claims as well as the number of people still on unemployment declined in South Dakota, according to the state’s Department of Labor and Regulation.

The DLR processed 233 new claims for the week of Sept. 20-26. This is decrease of 318 claims from the prior week’s total of 551.

Continued claims, or the number of people on unemployment after filing their first claim, decreased by 963 to 5,987 for the week ending Sept. 19.

Three other states in the five state region posted decreases in new unemployment claims.

Iowa had a decrease of 1,099 new claims for 5,018 for the week ending Sept. 26.

Minnesota’s claims decreased by 1,320 to 9,581.

Nebraska’s claims decreased by 206 to 2,926.

North Dakota had the only increase. Claims in that state increased by 136 to 928.