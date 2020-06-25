New unemployment claims drop in five state area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Every state in a five state region had a decline in new, or initial, unemployment claims for the week ending June 20, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

South Dakota had 857 new unemployment claims which is a decrease of 208 compared to the prior week.

Iowa had 8,542 initial claims which is a 527 decrease of 527. Minnesota had 20,584 claims for a 4,112 decrease.

Nebraska had 4,441 claims for a decrease of 427 while North Dakota had a decrease of 71 with 2,002 claims.