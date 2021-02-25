New unemployment claims drop in all states in region

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — New, or initial, unemployment claims dropped below 500 for the week of Feb. 14-20 to 439, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.

New claims totaled 439 which is a decrease of 169 from the prior week’s total of 608.

Claims in Iowa declined by 531 to 5,457 from 5,988.

Minnesota had 10,802 new claims. That is a decline of 1,309 from the prior week’s new claims of 12,111.

Claims in Nebraska dropped by 321 from 2,288 to 1,967.

North Dakota had 898 new claims. The total decreased by 85 from the prior week’s 983.

The number of unemployed individuals decreased by 208 for the week ending Feb. 13 from 5,661 to 5,453.