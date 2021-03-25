New unemployment claims drop again in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota hit triple digits in its decline in new, or initial, unemployment claims. Claims decreased by 107 for the week ending March 20 from 335 to 248, according to the state Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR).

North Dakota was the only state of five in the region to post an increase. The state had an increase of 68 claims from 611 to 679.

Claims in Iowa declined by 252 from 5,750 to 5,498.

Claims in Minnesota declined by 958 to 8,145 from 9,103.

Nebraska had a decrease of 21 from 1,548 to 1,527.

The claims numbers for states other than South Dakota are from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The DOL said new claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 656,789 in the week ending March 20, a decrease of 100,412 or 13.3% from the previous week. This is the first time the new claims have been below 700,000 since the pandemic began.

The number of people on unemployment in South Dakota was 4,944 for the week ending March 13, according to the S.D. DLR. This is decrease of eight from the prior week’s total of 4,952.