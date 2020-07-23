New unemployment claims decrease in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The number of new, or initial, unemployment claims decreased by 518 claims in the state for the week ending July 18, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation. The state processed 698 new claims and had processed 1,216 in the prior week.

The latest number of continued state claims is 18,722 for the week ending July 4. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska all had decrease in new unemployment claims. North Dakota’s claims increased from 1,532 to 2,084, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

“The last week the additional $600 weekly benefit is payable is claim week ending July 25,” state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman said in a DLR news release. “Eligible claimants waiting on FPUC payments or backdating requests for any claim weeks from April 4 through July 25 will receive those payments. We continue to process claims and resolve issues as quickly as possible.”

A total of $2.9 million was paid out in state benefits in South Dakota, in addition to $9.8 million paid out in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), $724,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and $99,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits.

The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance July 19 was $120.5 million.

New unemployment claims in South Dakota peaked with 8,182 for the week ending April 4, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Iowa reached 67,334 claims that week. Minnesota had 111,119, Nebraska had 26,788 and North Dakota, 16,093. Claims began to drop significantly after the week ending April 4. There were some fluctuations in increases and decreases after the week ending April 25 but nothing like the numbers posted for the week ending April 4.

For example, South Dakota hit 5,269 for the week ending May 5 after decreasing to below 4,000 the prior week. Iowa hit 13,653 for the week ending May 23 after posting 12,056 in the prior week. Minnesota had 28,311 claims for the week ending June 6 after dropping to 21,654 in the prior week. Nebraska had 4,868 claims after it had decreased to 4,697 the prior week. North Dakota increased to 2,978 for the week ending May 23 after decreasing to 2,619 in the prior week.

The chart below shows the claims for weeks since the week ending March 14.