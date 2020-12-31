New unemployment claims decrease in South Dakota, Nebraska; rise in other states

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — New, or initial, unemployment claims decreased again in South Dakota, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.

The agency processed 602 new claims for the week ending Dec. 26 which is a decrease of 168 claims from the prior week’s total of 770.

South Dakota was one of two states in a five-year region that posted a decrease.

Nebraska also posted a decrease. The new claims declined by 201 to 2,692 from the prior week’s 2,893.

Iowa had 7,644 claims for an increase of 373 from the prior week’s 7,271.

Minnesota’s claims increased by 1,940 to 16,237 from the prior week’s 14,297.

Claims in North Dakota increased by 242 to 1,279. The prior week’s total was 1,037.

The latest number of continued claims in South Dakota is 3,609 for the week ending Dec. 19, a decrease of 617 from the prior week’s total of 4,226. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.