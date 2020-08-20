New unemployment claims decrease in South Dakota, increase in neighboring states

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – New unemployment claims in South Dakota decreased by 232 for the week ending Aug. 15, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation. It was the only state of the five states in the region where claims decreased.

The DLR processed 741 initial claims compared to 973 in the prior week.

The state has 14, 715 continued unemployment claims, which is a decrease of 749 from the prior week’s 15,464.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem rejected the federal government’s $300 in additional unemployment money. The state would have had to provide an additional $100 to claimants for a total of $400 in additional unemployment money.

As of Aug. 19, Iowa had been approved for the additional $300, according to Forbes. Media outlets report that Minnesota intends to apply but reviewing while North Dakota was considering applying. Nebraska appears undecided, although a CBS News story said Nebraska Republican U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse called it “unconstitutional slop.”

An Associated Press survey said on Aug. 17 that 18 states said they would accept the $300 while 30 states were still evaluating it.

New unemployment claims increased in Iowa for the week ending Aug. 15, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The state had 6,544 claims, which is an increase of 1,653 from the prior week’s claims of 4,891.

North Dakota had 983 claims, which is a 207 increase from 776 in the prior week.

Nebraska had 472 more claims for 3,196 claims compared to 2,724 in the prior week.

Minnesota’s claims increased by 2,871 from 9,087 to 11,958.